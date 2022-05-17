TATA IPL 2022: DC Boost Play-Off Qualification Hopes After 17-Run Victory Against PBKS
Delhi Capitals boost their chances for play-offs qualification after restricting Punjab Kings for a 17-run victory, thanks to Shardul Thakur's 4-wicket haul.
Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first for Punjab. Liam Livingstone dismissed David Warner for a golden duck. Sarfaraz Khan and Mitchell Marsh completed their 50-run stand.
Arshdeep Singh ended Khan's innings. He went on to pick the wicket of Lalit Yadav. Rishabh Pant got stumped out by Livingstone. Marsh went on to complete another half-century.
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten to end Delhi's 20 overs at 159/7. Anrich Nortje was quick to get the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.
Wickets started falling in rapid succession for Punjab as it lost the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Agarwal, stranded at 55/4.
Kuldeep Yadav went on picking two quick wickets, dismissing Livingstone and Harpreet Brar. Patel soon bowled out Rishi Dhawan. But Jitesh Sharma provided a ray of hope.
His inning came to an agonising end of 44 runs. The DC bowlers were able to restrict PBKS to 142/9 after the end of 20 overs to record a vital 17-run victory.
Shardul Thakur took home the Player of the Match award for his match-winning bowling spell of 4/36.
ALSO READ
Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag: Who Are Indian Shuttlers Who Created History At Thomas Cup?