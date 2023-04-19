ISRO Set To Launch TeLEOS-02 Mission On April 22

The satellite, weighing 750 kg, has a synthetic aperture radar capable of providing data in 1-metre resolution.
The commercial launch will involve a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle for transporting the Singaporean satellite, which is itself capable of earth observation, according to Indian Defence Research Wing's report.
The public can watch the launch from Launch View Gallery in Sriharikota by registering themselves through a link shared by ISRO.
ISRO's last launch took place in March when India’s heaviest LVM3 launched 36 satellites in their intended 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.