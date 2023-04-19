Netflix Gives New Timeline For Its Password-sharing Crackdown

“While this means that some of the expected membership growth and revenue benefit will fall in Q3 rather than Q2, we believe this will result in a better outcome from both our members and our business,” the report read.
The streaming giant is “pleased with the results” of paid sharing which was launched in the last quarter in four countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal.
The crackdown was slated to be launched in the US and some other markets in late Q1, as per the earning report shared in February 2023.
According to the policy, a single Netflix account can only be accessed by people living in one household.
The policy used the word “household” to describe the immediate family of the account owner, that is, people who live in the same location as the account owner.