What Is SSLV-D2, ISRO's New Rocket Successfully Launched From Sriharikota?
ISRO on Friday successfully launched SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota. The rocket will place three satellites, EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2, into 450 km circular orbit.
SSLV can cater to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on a ‘launch-on-demand’ basis, providing "low-cost" access to space, ISRO said.
SSLV-D2 also provides flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure, ISRO said in a statement after the launch of the vehicle.
According to ISRO, SSLV-D2 can launch mini, micro and nano satellites into 500km planar orbit.
Also Read
In Photos: Rescuers Search For Survivors Amid Death And Destruction In Turkey