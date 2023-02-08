In Photos: Rescuers Search For Survivors Amid Death And Destruction In Turkey
Dramatic visuals shared by the Turkish government on social media showed rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the debris. Rescue operations continue in Turkey and Syria two days after the devastating earthquake.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria on Wednesday reached 8,700 as more casualties are expected. A major earthquake measuring 7.8 hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday.
While the Turkish government has been carrying out rescue operations, in Syria the earthquake comes amid an already existing humanitarian crisis in the country.
Several pictures of children being trapped and rescued from the debris in Turkey are being shared on social media.
A video of a rescue operation in Turkey's Malatya showed workers clearing the debris to look for survivors amid heavy snowfall. The cold weather and snow has worsened the situation in earthquake-affected areas.
