In Photos: Rescuers Search For Survivors Amid Death And Destruction In Turkey
Dramatic visuals shared by the Turkish government on social media showed rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the debris. Rescue operations continue in Turkey and Syria two days after the devastating earthquake.
A video of a rescue operation in Turkey's Malatya showed workers clearing the debris to look for survivors amid heavy snowfall. The cold weather and snow has worsened the situation in earthquake-affected areas.