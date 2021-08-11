ISRO To Launch Earth Observation Satellite EOS-3 Aboard GSLV-F10
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the countdown for the launch of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission.
ISRO
The mission will be the first time a GSLV flight will use an Ogive-shaped nose cone which allows for larger payload delivery.
ISRO
The Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) will be the first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite in geostationary orbit, according to ISRO and will provide near real time imaging of large areas.
ISRO
The launch has been scheduled for 5.45 am on August 12 from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.