India v Ireland T20 Series: Team India Win By 7 Wickets In 1st T20 At Dublin
Team India recorded a 7-wicket victory in the first T20 match against Ireland. Performances by Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda helped India take a 1-0 lead in the T20i series.
Before the match, pace bowler Umran Malik earned his cap to make his T20I debut for Team India. He was the Emerging Player of IPL Season 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Hardik Pandya won the toss for Team India and elected to bowl first. Rains in Dublin forced officials to reduce the match to 12 overs.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was quick to make an early breakthrough, dismissing Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie for a duck. Hardik Pandya soon dismissed Paul Stirling.
Avesh Khan got the wicket of Gareth Delany. Yuzvendra Chahal picked the wicket of Lorcan Tucker. But Harry Tector continued his batting and soon completed his half-century.
He remained unbeaten at 64 runs, helping Ireland to end the 12 overs at 108/4. Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan opened the scoresheet for Team India.
Kishan was bowled out by Craig Young at 26 runs. Young went on to trap Suryakumar Yadav for an LBW in the very next ball as India stood at 30/2.
Captain Pandya was also trapped for an LBW by Joshua Little. But Deepak Hooda's unbeaten knock of 47 runs helped India complete the run-chase, winning the first T20I by 7 wickets.
With this, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series against Ireland. The two teams will now meet on June 28 for the second T20 match.
ALSO READ
India v Leicestershire: Team India End The 4-Day Practice Test Match With A Draw Against The Foxes