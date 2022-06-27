India v Leicestershire: Team India End The 4-Day Practice Test Match With A Draw Against The Foxes
Team India ended the practice Test match on a draw against Leicestershire after umpires called it Stumps on Day 4. This was an important match for the Indian players to acclimatise to English conditions.
Four players, namely Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah featured for Leicestershire. This ensured that all Indian players get sufficient match practice hours.
The Leicestershire bowlers provided a hard time to Team India batters. KS Bharat's knock of 70 runs helped India to end their first inning at 246/8 (declared).
Leicestershire came close to overcoming the trial but the Indian bowlers restricted the Foxes at 244/10. Rishabh Pant scored 76 runs for Leicestershire.
Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli helped India to declare their second innings at 364/7. Leicestershire required 367 runs for victory.
India restricted Leicestershire at 219/4 after umpires called it stumps on Day 4. The match ended as a draw. Shubman Gill and Louis Kimber scored half-centuries for Leicestershire.
Team India will face England for the final test match on July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They go ahead with a 2-1 lead in the Test series.