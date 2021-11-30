IPL Retention: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retained By Respective Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (7 crore). RCB have 57 crore left for the auction.
Captain Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore) and Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore) have been retained by Mumbai Indians. MI will have Rs 48 crores for the IPL auction.
After losing out on KL Rahul, Punjab Kings have retained Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore). PBKS will have Rs 72 crore for the auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore) and Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore). Rashid Khan chose to not re-sign with the team. SRH will have 68 crore for the auction.
MS Dhoni (12 crore) is once again retained by Chennai Super Kings as have Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore) and Moeen Ali (8 crore). CSK will have Rs 48 crore for the auction.
The Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore). RR will have Rs 62 crore for the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore). KKR will have Rs 48 crore for the auction.
Delhi Capitals have retained Rishab Pant (Rs 16 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore). The Delhi side will have Rs 47.5 crore for the auction.
