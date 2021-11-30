83 Trailer: Kapil Dev Biopic Starring Ranveer Singh Coming Soon
The trailer of Ranveer Singh-starer 83, biopic on Kapil Dev, was released on Monday.
The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, portraying Kapil Dev's wife's role.
"The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable," Ranveer Singh wrote on Twitter as he shared the trailer of the film.
83 official trailer
Fans and celebrities on social media are in awe of the film that depicts Kapil Dev and Indian cricket's turbulent journey to it's first world cup.
Also Read:
Parag Agrawal's 2010 Tweet On Muslims Goes Viral After He Becomes Twitter CEO