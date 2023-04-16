IPL Match 22, 23: Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Match probability tilts slightly in MI's favour with 55% of winning chances, against KKR's 45%.
While MI is coming off a win, KKR will look ahead for a win after losing the last match, though the batting line-up has shown A-class game in the recent matches.
In the second IPL game of the day, Rajasthan Royals will face Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.
GT won its last game against Punjab Kings. RR is also buoyed after its last win against Cheenai Super Kings.
