KKR Qualify for IPL Finals
Kolkata Knight Riders won the qualifier match against Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting contest. KKR will now face CSK in the finals.
High Drama
KKR looked ahead to a comfortable win in the first half of the chase. However, situation turned tense after they lost quick wickets.
The gap between required runs and remaining balls kept closing in. With three balls remaining and six runs to win, Sunil Narine departed on a duck.
Rahul Tripathi hit a six on the second last ball of the innings to help KKR seal its victory.
KKR will now face CSK in the finals on Friday. This is CSK's ninth time in the IPL finals.
