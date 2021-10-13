From Superman To Loki, Five Superheroes Who Identify As Queer
The new Superman Jonathan Kent, son of the original Man of Steel Clark Kent and Lois Lane identifies as bisexual DC comics announced. Like his father Jonathan falls for a reporter, Jay Nakamura.
Loki has always been queer in the Marvel comics but his admission of his sexual fluidity on his TV show was a major step towards Marvel introducing more queer characters in its films and TV shows.
Tim Drake, Batman's sidekick Robin, came out as bisexual in the 2021 series "Batman: Urban Legends".
Valkyrie, portrayed by Tessa Thompson in the MCU, will be among Marvel's first queer characters on the big screen with producer Kevin Feige confirming the news at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.
Phastos (C), portrayed by Bryan Tyree Henry in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, is set to be the first openly gay character in an MCU production.