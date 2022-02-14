IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina, Steve Smith Among Top Players Who Went Unsold
Many prominent players went unsold during the IPL Auction 2022 that took place in Bengaluru. Here are some of the top unsold players in the auction.
Suresh Raina
The veteran batsman had a base price of INR Rs 2 crore in the auction. No bids were placed for Mr IPL, including his former team Chennai Super Kings.
Steve Smith
The former Australian captain was a surprising player who went unsold in this auction. He played for Delhi Capitals in the previous season.
Shakib Al Hasan
The Bangladeshi all-rounder stands at number two in ICC's List of Best All Rounders. Despite this, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad left-hander went unsold.
Ishant Sharma
The pace bowler last played in the 2021 season for Delhi Capitals. But this time, the experienced bowler went unsold under the auction hammer in 2022.
Aaron Finch
The Australian T20 captain had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore in the auction but no bids were placed for him, leaving the former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener unsold.
Eoin Morgan
The England T20 captain led Kolkata Knight Riders to a miraculous final last season. But this time, the English left-hander was left unsold in the auction.
Imran Tahir
The South African leg spinner was left unsold in the auction. After winning the IPL last season with CSK, Tahir had a base price of Rs 2 crore in this auction.
ALSO READ
ISRO Launches Three Satellites On PSLV-C52 In First Mission Of 2022