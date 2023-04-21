IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Face Chennai Super Kings In Chennai
The 28th match of the IPL season will witness Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in action at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21.
Placed third on the points table, CSK won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs.
SRH on the other hand had to face defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last encounter and is currently in the ninth spot in the points table.
Both teams have played five games each so far. While CSK has won three games, SRH has managed to win two.
This game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
