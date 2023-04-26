IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview
In the 36th match of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
After winning their previous match against RR, Bangalore is placed in 5th place in the points table. RCB has won four out of seven games so far this season.
KKR, on the other hand, has won only two out of seven games and is in 8th position in the points table.
This game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
