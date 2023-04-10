IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore To Face Off Against Lucknow Super Giants In Match 15
After a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to win big against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to climb up in the points table on April 10.
Lucknow Super Giants, under the leadership of KL Rahul, currently occupies the 3rd spot in the points table with 4 points. They have suffered defeat in one game out of three matches.
With 2 points, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is in the 7th position. They lost the second game against KKR by a whopping 81 runs.
Catch the live streaming of the match from 7:30 PM on the JioCinema app and website, and on the Star Sports Network in India.
