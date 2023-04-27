IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals To Face Chennai Super Kings In Jaipur
In match 37 of the IPL season, Rajasthan Royals will seek to win against Chennai Super Kings in its home ground at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
CSK and RR have both played seven matches so far and are in the first and third position respectively in the points table.
While CSK has won 5 matches and is leading the points table with 10 points, RR is not far behind with 8 points.
The game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
