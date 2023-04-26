iSpace: Japan’s Moon Lander Assumed To Be Lost After Attempted Landing
Tokyo-based iSpace’s mission control lost contact with its lander Hakuto -R, on Tuesday. The lander appeared to have crashed on the moon surface following a landing attempt.
Communication was lost with Hakuto-R moments before it was due to touch down at approximately 16:40 GMT on Tuesday.
"It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface," iSpace said in a statement.
iSpace’s Hakuta-R mission was poised to become the first commercial space attempt to place a lander on the moon.
The lander was launched in December by one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.
Conceding the failure, iSpace CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada said, "What is important is to feed this knowledge and learning back to Mission 2 and beyond."
