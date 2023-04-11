IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals & Mumbai Indians Seek Their First Win This Season
In match 16, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will look to register their first win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are currently at the 9th and 10th position respectively, with 0 points.
The playing XI of both teams has not been finalised yet as both struggle with player availability.
Catch the live streaming of the match from 7:30 PM on the JioCinema app and website, and on the Star Sports Network in India.
