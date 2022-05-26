Captain Abhilasha Barak Becomes India's First Woman Army Combat Aviator
Captain Abhilasha Barak scripted history as the first woman officer in the Indian Army to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator.
After completion of her training, Captain Barak was awarded the Coveted Wings with 36 Army Pilots at a ceremony held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik on May 25.
The announcements were made by the official social media handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).
Hailing from Haryana's Rohtak, Captain Barak's remarkable feat has been described as the 'Golden Letter Day' in the history of the Indian Army.
She was an alumnus of The Lawrence School in Sanawar before completing her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DTU (Delhi Technological University) in 2016.
Captain Abhilasha hails from a family of Army officials as she grew up in military cantonments. Her father is Col. S. Om Singh (Retd.) and her brother was in the Indian Military Academy.
