Deepak Hooda's Century Helps India Defeat Ireland By 4 Runs. Win T20 Series 2-0
Deepak Hooda's knock of 104 helped Team India build a mammoth target of 226 for Ireland. The Irish gave a hard fight to the Indian bowlers until the last over but India won by 4 runs.
Hardik Pandya won the toss for India and elected to bat first. Mark Adair got the early wicket of Ishan Kishan as India stood at 13/1.
Hooda and Sanju Samson built a solid partnership of 176 runs with both the batsmen completing their respective half-centuries. Samson was later bowled out at 77 by Mark Adair.
Hooda continued his batting and completed his maiden international century. He was dismissed at 104 by Joshua Little. Team India started losing wickets in quick succession.
After the end of 20 overs, India finished at 227/7. Ireland required 228 runs to win the match and level the T20I series. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie opened the scoresheet for Ireland.
The duo provided a solid start to Ireland, adding pressure on the Indian bowlers with a 72-run stand by the sixth over. Ravi Bishnoi got the vital breakthrough, bowling out Stirling.
Balbirnie completed his half-century in 34 balls. His inning came to an end at 60 by Harshal Patel. The Irish batsmen continued adding pressure on the Indian bowlers.
Ireland required 17 off the last over. But Umran Malik successfully stopped the Irish from completing their run-chase, confirming victory for India by 4 runs.
India ended its tour of Ireland with a 2-0 victory in the T20I series. Deepak Hooda was awarded the Player of the Series. India will now face England for the Test match on July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.