INS Vela, Fourth Submarine Under Project 75, Commissioned By Indian Navy
The INS Vela is based on the French Scorpène-class diesel-electric attack submarines which are being constructed by Mumbai's Mazgaon Dock Limited.
INS Vela has been built by the Indian Navy under the ₹23,652 crore Project 75 after India signed contracts for transfer of technology with the French Government in 2005.
INS Vela is named after the decommissioned Soviet Foxtrot-class submarine Vela which served the Navy for 37 years from 1973 to 2010.
Equipped with C303 anti torpedo countermeasure system, the INS Vela can contribute to the Navy through anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.