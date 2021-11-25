In New Setback For Congress, 12 Of 17 MLAs Join TMC In Meghalaya
12 of 17 Congress MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya switched to the TMC on Wednesday.
Among the turncoat MLAs was former chief minister Mukul Sangma.
The development comes a day after Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined the TMC in New Delhi in presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee welcoming new members of the TMC in Delhi.
The Congress has been in troubled waters in Meghalaya since August this year after Sangma said Vincent H Pala has been chosen party chief without his consent.
Also Read
Soaring Tomato Prices Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter