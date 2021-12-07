On Zoom Call, Indian-Origin CEO In US Fires 900 Employees
Indian-origin CEO Vishal Garg fired over 900 employees, comprising about 9% of company's workforce, on a Zoom webinar last week.
Garg, CEO of US-based homeownership company Better.com, cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as he announced mass layoffs.
"This isn't the news that you want to hear," Garg can be heard saying on the webinar, a clip of which has been shared on YouTube.
