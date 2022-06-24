India Reopens Embassy In Afghanistan After 10 Months, Sends Relief For Earthquake Victims
The Ministry of External Affairs resumed its operations in Afghanistan after reopening the Indian Embassy in Kabul, following the earthquake on June 22 that killed over 1000 people.
The Indian Embassy reopens after 10 months since it shut down following Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The MEA reopened the embassy for the deployment of a technical team.
According to the MEA, the technical team consists of diplomats and officials in the Afghan capital to “closely monitor and coordinate” the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
The MEA said, "Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership, including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, will continue to guide our approach going forward.”
The Taliban also welcomed India's gesture and return of diplomats back to Afghanistan, saying "Reopening of embassy demonstrates that security is established in the country, and all political and diplomatic rights are respected.”
Following the delivery of the first consignment, the MEA confirmed the delivery of the second consignment of relief assistance for the earthquake victims that reached Kabul.