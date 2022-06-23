Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Vacates CM Residence, Returns Back To Matoshree
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray left the official Chief Minister's residence 'Varsha' on June 22 and left for Matoshree - his family home.
This comes after delivering an emotional speech via Facebook Live for the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. This was his first public reaction to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
Thackeray said, "If my own people don't want me as chief minister, he should walk up to me and say so... I'm ready to resign... I am Balasaheb's son, I am not after a post..."
The Maharashtra Chief Minister continued, saying, "If you want me to resign, let me resign and take all my belongings to Matoshree", before leaving the residence with his family. He has tested positive for Covid.
However, Uddhav Thackeray also said, "I'm willing to step down, but can you promise me that the next chief minister will be from Shiv Sena?", that looked like a direct challenge to Eknath Shinde.
Later, a large crowd assembled outside Matoshree in a show of solidarity with Uddhav Thackeray. His son, Aaditya Thackeray was also seen greeting the crowd and party workers.