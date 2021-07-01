Indian-American Abhimanyu Mishra Becomes Youngest Chess Grandmaster In History
Abhimanyu Mishra has become the youngest chess grandmaster in history at 12 years, four months and 25 days.
Image: Facebook/abhimayumishrachess
Mishra, who is of Indian-American origin and lives in New Jersey, broke GM Sergey Karjakin's record that stood for 19 years.
Mishra gained his third GM norm in Budapest. To become a GM, chess players need to gain three GM norms and an ELO rating of 2500.
Mishra is only the fifth player to gain the GM title before their 13th birthday.
Mishra will next compete at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Sochi which will be held from July 10 to August 3.
