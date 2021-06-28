Deepika Kumari Clinches Three Golds At Archery World Cup
Deepika Kumari clinched an astonishing three gold medals in one day at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.
Deepika teamed up with husband Atanu Das as they clinched gold in the recurve mixed team event. The Tokyo Olympics will mark the debut of the event in the Olympics.
Image: Twitter/@worldarchery
Deepika (L) then teamed up with Ankita Bhakat (C) and Komalika Bari (R) to clinch gold in the women's recurve team event.
Image: Twitter/@india_archery
Deepika completed her hattrick by beating Russia's Elena Osipova comprehensively and win the women's individual recurve event.
Image: Twitter/@india_archery
Deepika also reclaimed the World No 1 rank in the women's recurve rankings.
Image: Twitter/@worldarchery
Abhishek Verma won India's first gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after he won the men's compound event on Saturday. Verma booked his place in the Archery World Cup final to be held in the US in September.