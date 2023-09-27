X Leads In Disinformation Posts Among Major Social Media Platforms: EU Study

X along with many other social networks, signed up to the voluntary code in 2018, but withdrew from the code while under Musk's leadership.
Nevertheless, X will now fall under the jurisdiction of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which governs the behavior of major tech platforms. The EU plans to transform the once-voluntary code into a formal code of conduct within the framework of this act.
Amidst all this, reports have emerged alleging X of disabling a feature from its platform that let users report misinformation about elections.