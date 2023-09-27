X Leads In Disinformation Posts Among Major Social Media Platforms: EU Study
X (formerly Twitter) has been called out in the European Union (EU) for having the highest ratio of disinformation posts among all the large social media platforms.
The European Commission study had examined over 6,000 unique social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube.
The study was carried out by TrustLab, a disinformation monitoring start-up, as part of work to support the EU's code of practice on disinformation.
X along with many other social networks, signed up to the voluntary code in 2018, but withdrew from the code while under Musk's leadership.
Nevertheless, X will now fall under the jurisdiction of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which governs the behavior of major tech platforms. The EU plans to transform the once-voluntary code into a formal code of conduct within the framework of this act.
Amidst all this, reports have emerged alleging X of disabling a feature from its platform that let users report misinformation about elections.
In 2022, X added a post-reporting feature for political misinformation. However, last week, the platform removed the "politics" category from its menu in all regions except the European Union, Reuters reported.
