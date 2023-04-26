WHO Issues Alert Over Another Indian Cough Syrup After 'Unacceptable Amounts Of Contaminants' Found

The GUAIFENESIN syrup is an expectorant and a batch of it was found to be contaminated in Marshall Islands and Micronesia.
The cough syrup is manufactured by QP Pharmachem in Punjab and is marketed by Trillium Pharma in Haryana.
"To date, neither the stated manufacturer not the marketer have provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products," WHO said, adding that the contamimants found in the dough syrup can be fatal.
This is the third Indian cough syrup since last year that has been called out for containing toxic substances.
Sixty six children died in Gambia last year after being given a cough syrup manufactured by a Sonepat-based company. In December 2022, 18 kids in Uzbekistan died due to Doc-1 Max cough syrup.