ISRO Launches Vikram-S, India's First Private-Made Rocket
The ISRO on Friday morning launched Vikram- S, India's first privately built rocket from Sriharikota in Tamil Nadu.
The rocket was built by private company Skyroot Aerospace and has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, father of Indian Space Program.
Skyroot Aerospace said the mission, named 'Prarambh', would carry three payloads built by Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based startup Space Kids and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.
This starts a new beginning and a new dawn for the Indian private space sector," Skyroot said in a tweet.
ISRO congratulated Skyroot on Twitter as it announced the successful accomplishment of "Mission Prarambh"