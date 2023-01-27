SRK's Pathaan Breaks Record, Makes Over Rs 125 Crore In Two Days On Box Office
After a massive opening worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' made huge collections on day two. The film, according to Box Office India, collected around Rs 70 crore nett on Thursday.
Box Office India said that 'Pathaan' collections are set to break the records set by movies like War and KGF 2.
On the day of release on Wednesday, 'Pathaan' made Rs 57 crore in India to become Bollywood's biggest opening day.
The excitement of fans is palpable to see Shah Rukh on screen after alost four years. 'Pathaan' also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Salman Khan making a cameo.
