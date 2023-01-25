RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', Two Other Indian Films Make It to 2023 Oscar Nominations
India has secured three nominations, including RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song, at Oscars 2023.
All That Breathes
Documentary film 'All That Breathes', directed by Shaunak Sen, has been nominated in the category of Best Documentary Feature. Last year 'Writing With Fire' became the first Indian documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award.
The Elephant Whisperers
'The Elephant Whisperers', produced by Guneet Monga, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. It has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and revolves around the story of a couple who spend their lives taking care of an orphaned elephant calf.
RRR's 'Naau Naatu' song won the Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category early this month.
