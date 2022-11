On Thursday, Tushar shared a photo of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru as he announced that he would be joining the Congress march. "Shegaon is my Birth Station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born!" he tweeted.