First T20 Match Between India-New Zealand Cancelled Due To Rain
Heavy rains in Wellington washed out the first T20I of the series between India and New Zealand on Friday.
The two teams began the T20I series on Friday, five days after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finals.
With rain abandoning the fixture between the two teams, they will now meet on Sunday at Mount Maunganui for the second T20I match.
For Indian skipper Hardik Pandya, the series against New Zealand is also the road map for the next T20 World Cup.