Kerala Court Acquits Dileep, Convicts Six In 2017 Assault Case
A Kerala court on 8 December acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actress. The verdict was delivered by Judge Honey Varghese of the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court.
The court, however, found six other accused guilty, including main accused Pulsar Suni and five men who were in the vehicle during the assault, and it will announce their sentences on December 12.
These men were convicted on charges including gang rape, conspiracy, wrongful confinement, destruction of evidence, and circulating obscene images, according to The Indian Express.
After the verdict, Dileep walked free out of the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court and said to media that the case was fabricated by a group of police officers to damage his career and image.
Three other accused — Charlie Thomas, Sanil Kumar and Sarath Nair — were also acquitted, while three individuals had earlier turned approvers.
Kerala’s law minister P Rajeev said the state government will appeal the verdict, affirming support for the survivor and stating that conspiracy could not be proved.
