Australian Teen Sues Government Over Under-16 Social Media Ban
A 15-year-old Australian teenager, Noah Jones, is suing the government to overturn a nationwide social media ban for under-16s. The law, taking effect on December 10, will block minors from using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.
Jones argues the ban will isolate teens and push them toward riskier, secretive online behaviour. He says social media is essential for staying connected, calling it a “modern-day town square,” reported Reuters.
He also warns the ban will create a “social divide” between teens who evade restrictions and those who do not. Jones says parents—not the government—should decide how children use social media.
The lawsuit names Communications Minister Anika Wells and eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant. Another 15-year-old has joined the case, backed by an advocacy group linked to a Libertarian Party member in the New South Wales parliament. A hearing date has not been set.
Australia’s under-16 social media ban is expected to deactivate more than one million accounts. The government says the measure will protect children from cyberbullying, harmful content and online predators.
Meta has already begun notifying Instagram and Facebook users believed to be under 16 that their accounts will soon be deactivated in line with the new rules from December 4.
