Jammed Wheels After 2 Cattle Collisions: Vande Bharat Express Faces Troubles
After two cattle-hitting incidents recently, Vande Bharat Express hit another snag on Saturday after the wheels of the train got jammed.
The train hit the cattle on two different occasions on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, while the wheels hit the snag on New Delhi-Varanasi route.
The officials said the Varanasi Vande Bharat suffered a failure due to "bearing defect in Traction Motor of C8 coach". The passengers were shifted to Shatabdi train.
Officials said a probe of the snag will be done after taking the rake back to the maintenance depot.
