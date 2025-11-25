India Win Second Consecutive Women’s Kabaddi World Cup Title
India’s women’s kabaddi team won their second consecutive Women’s Kabaddi World Cup title in Dhaka, defeating Chinese Taipei 35–28 in the final on Monday, November 24.
A total of 11 teams competed in the tournament but the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing complete dominance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team, calling the victory an inspiration for future generations.
Former India captain and Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur also praised the squad and highlighted the significant growth of women’s kabaddi worldwide.
