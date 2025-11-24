India Beat Nepal to Win First-Ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup
India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo's P Sara Oval on November 23, 2025, claiming the first-ever title in the tournament's history.
India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5, allowing just a single boundary in the entire innings. Meanwhile, India reached the target with ease, racing to 117 for 3 in only 12 overs, with Phula Saren’s anchoring unbeaten 44.
The six-nation tournament — featuring India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the USA — was played across Delhi, Bengaluru and Colombo from November 11 to 23.
India advanced to the final after beating Australia in the semifinal, while Nepal secured their spot by defeating Pakistan. Co-hosts Sri Lanka struggled in the league stage, ending with only one win against the USA.
The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), founded in 2011, began systematic recruitment of women players only in 2019. India played their first women’s international match in 2023 and won gold at the IBSA World Games that same year
“We felt we were doing injustice by not giving visually impaired women the same opportunities as men. Money was a challenge, getting teams was a challenge — but we persisted,” CABI chairperson Mahantesh GK told the BBC.
Modi Arrives in South Africa as G20 Begins Without Trump, Xi