Gig Worker Unions Announce Nationwide Strike On December 31
Gig and platform worker unions have announced a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025, against what they describe as systemic exclusion from labour rights.
In a letter to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the unions have sought immediate government intervention to stop the exploitation of workers by food delivery and taxi platforms.
The strike is being led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union and the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers, and is supported by regional collectives from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu.
The unions have demanded a minimum pay of ₹20 per kilometre and a guaranteed monthly income of ₹40,000, along with maternity benefits, safety measures for women, an end to arbitrary ID blocking and compensation for customer-initiated cancellations.
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union president Shaik Salauddin have also called for the removal of the 10-minute delivery option and the restoration of the old payout structure ahead of the December 31 strike, ANI reported.
The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union said the strike held on December 25 highlighted the potential impact on India’s growth if workers’ concerns remain unresolved.
