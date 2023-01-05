Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3 Degrees, Flights Delayed Due to Poor Visibility
Delhi recorded its lowest temperature of 3 degrees on Thursday morning as the weather department predicted a cold wave for today and tomorrow.
Earlier on Thursday morning, the Delhi airport issued a fog alert even though the flights were operating normally. "All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airlines for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.
Poor visibility due to fog was also reported from other states such as Rajasthan and Punjab.
In Delhi, visibility was recorded at 25 metres in Palam and 50 metres in Safdarjung on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
