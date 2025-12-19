Cybercrime Cases Surge to 86,420 in 2023, Centre Tells Lok Sabha
India recorded a sharp rise in cybercrime cases over the past decade, with 86,420 cases reported in 2023, up from 9,622 in 2014, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Ministry of Home Affairs said cyber offences include computer-related crimes, online fraud, cheating, cyber stalking, fake profiles and the circulation of obscene content. Cases registered under the IT Act rose to 44,237 in 2023, while those booked under the IPC stood at 41,849.
According to state-wise data for 2023, Karnataka reported the highest number of cybercrime cases (21,889), followed by Telangana (18,236), Uttar Pradesh (10,794), Maharashtra (8,103) and Tamil Nadu (4,121).
The government also highlighted the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, launched in 2021, through which over ₹7,130 crore has been saved in more than 23 lakh complaints so far. A toll-free helpline 1930 is operational for reporting financial cyber fraud.
The Centre said that cyber awareness campaigns are conducted by various ministries and state governments, though spending data is not maintained centrally. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) was set up in 2018; to strengthen coordination and citizens can report cyber offences through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
