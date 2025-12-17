Homebound Shortlisted For Oscars 2026 Best International Feature Film
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
The film, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, follows the story of two childhood friends aspiring to become police officers, exploring themes of friendship, duty, class, and systemic challenges faced by young Indians.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shortlisted 15 films in the category, from which five final nominees will be announced on January 22, 2026.
Homebound is competing alongside films from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Palestine, and other countries.
Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan expressed their joy on social media, thanking audiences and the film’s cast and crew for their support.
The film has its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s article Taking Amrit Home, also titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway.
US President Trump Files $10 Billion Defamation Suit Against BBC