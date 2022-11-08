Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Among The Most Polluted Cities In India; Bihar's Katihar Record The Worst
Cities and towns in North India continue to record alarming levels of air pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released the air quality data of 163 Indian cities, among which 13 cities including the national capital Delhi recorded "Very Poor" air quality.
Bihar's Katihar recorded the worst air quality on Monday, with a pollution index value of 360. The national capital Delhi ranked second with a very poor index value of 354.
Along with Katihar, other cities that recorded "Very Poor" air quality in Bihar include Begusarai (339) and Siwan (331).
Five cities from Haryana featured on the CPCB list for recording "Very Poor" air quality. Faridabad recorded the worst at 338, followed by Ballabgarh (334), Sonipat (324), Kaithal (307) and Gurugram (305).
Noida had the worst air quality in Uttar Pradesh with the index value reaching 328 on Monday. Other cities include Ghaziabad (304) and Baghpat (304).
Gwalior also featured in the CPCB list as the only city from Madhya Pradesh, recording a "Very Poor" index value of 312.