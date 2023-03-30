India Logs 3,016 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months As Positivity Rate Touches 2.7%
India in the last 24 hours logged 3,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, health ministry said on Thursday. This is the highest single-day spike in almost six months.
The daily positivity rate was recorded to be 2.7%, while weekly positivity rate was 1.71%.
India's current active caseload stands at 13,509, the union health ministry said, adding that 15,784 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The Delhi government will hold a meeting to review the situation today as the positivity rate spiked to 13.89%. The national capital recorded 300 Covid-19 cases, highest since August 31, 2022.
According to the experts, the rise in cases can be attributed to a new strain of Covid, known as the XBB1.16. BOOM spoke to them to know more about the latest strain of Covid-19. Click here to read full story.
