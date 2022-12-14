Argentina Beat Croatia 3-0 To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez shone for Argentina as they beat Croatia 3-0 in the semis to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.
In the first half, the two teams maintained tight control over their midfield, creating more chances to make the first breakthrough.
Argentina were awarded a penalty after a foul committed by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković while stopping Julian Alvarez.
Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot to provide Argentina with a crucial 1-0 lead.
Just after five minutes, Julian Alvarez made a spectacular solo run and finished it in style to make it 2-0 for Argentina before the end of the first half.
In the second half, captain Messi dribbled past Croatia's Joško Gvardiol before assisting Julian Alvarez, who featured in the scoresheet again after making it 3-0 for Argentina.
Lionel Messi's penalty kick and Julian Alvarez's brace sealed Argentina's victory, who defeated Croatia 3-0 for advancing to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina will face the winner of France-Morocco on Sunday, at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
Defending champions France will face Morocco on Thursday at 12:30 am IST in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022
