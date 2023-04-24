Bar Council Says Over 99.9% Indians Opposed To Marriage Equality, Calls For Legislative Process
Opposing the Supreme Court's deliberations on marriage equality, the Bar Council of India on Sunday urged the top court to leave the matter to the Parliament.
BCI on Sunday passed a resolution and said that any matter which "tinkers" with the fundamental social structure and religious beliefs should come through a Legislative process only.
"Any decision by the Apex Court in such a sensitive matter may prove harmful for the future generation of our country," the BCI said in its statement, claiming that 99.9% of the population is opposed to the idea of same sex marriages.
"The Bar is the mouthpiece of the common man and therefore this meeting is expressing their anxiety over this sensitive issue," it added.
The Supreme Court started hearing pleas seeking marriage equality last week amid the opposition from Centre and several other quarters of the society who feel that same-sex marriages would destroy the social fabric.