Prasidh Krishna's 4-Wicket Haul Helps India Win By 44 Runs Against West Indies To Seal The Series
India won by 44 runs against West Indies in the second ODI to take an insatiable 2-0 lead in the series, thanks to Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul.
Nicholas Pooran won the toss for West Indies and elected to bowl first. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the innings for India.
The Windies drew the first blood quickly after dismissing Sharma. Soon they got the wicket of Pant and Virat Kohli as India stood at 43/3.
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stood strong to build a good score for India. The duo soon completed their 50-runs partnership before Rahul fell short of another half-century, getting out at 49.
But Suryakumar headed on to complete his half-century. The batsman was sent back to the pavilion later by Fabian Allen at 64.
By the end of 50 overs, the remaining batting order helped India to end the innings at 237/9. The Windies required 238 runs to win.
The Indian bowlers started bagging wickets in quick succession, putting pressure on the West Indies. Sharmarh Brooks resilience was helping West Indies to stay alive in the match.
But his knock of 44 came to an end. Prasidh Krishna's bowling continued to pressurise the Windies as their chances of victory were slimming.
The bowlers wrapped up West Indies' batting at 193, helping India to win the second ODI by 44 runs.
Prasidh Krishna displayed a spectacular bowling figure of 4/12, recording two maidens in a total of nine overs. With this, the bowler was announced as Player of the Match.
